Sark Folk Festival Tickets Going Back Up For Sale

The organisers of the Sark Folk Festival are going to try and sell their tickets again.

Demand for the boutique festival is now so high the website crashed when they went on sale previously. That also happened last year when the server couldn’t cope with the number of people trying to buy tickets.

The organisers took the ticket sales off line after the latest problems and have now announced they will be put back up for sale on Saturday 11th March at midday. They’ll be available from sarkfolkfestival.com

The tickets are expected to sell out within minutes with the event having been a sell out each year since it started. The organisers have thanked everyone for their patience while resolving the ticket sale problems.