Sark Hornet Sighting Confirmed

It has been confirmed that a 22mm long Asian Hornet has been found in Sark.

One of the insects was spotted in the island last weekend, but officials said they needed to confirm that to be the case.

The insect has since been sent to FERA’s National Bee Unit for genetic testing in the UK.

The Asian Hornet is slightly smaller than the more common native European hornet and poses a significant threat to honey bees and other pollinators.

Beekeepers in Alderney, Sark and Guernsey have been notified of the identification of the Asian hornet.

The States of Guernsey has confirmed it is working closely with the States of Jersey, Sark Government (including Brecqhou) and Herm Island Ltd to ensure all are aware of this finding.

Anyone who thinks they have seen an Asian Hornet is asked to first read the Asian Hornet ID sheet on the National Bee Unit’s website.

If they then consider they have an Asian hornet, after reading the ID sheet, they should report it to linda.mccutcheon@gov.gg or by calling 707612 or to ACLMS@gov.gg or by calling 234567.

Any sightings in Alderney and Sark should be reported to the States of Alderney or Sark Government offices.