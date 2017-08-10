Sark Man Jailed In The UK

A Sark man has been jailed for three years in the UK, after attempting to bring hundreds of thousands of pounds worth of drugs into the Channel Islands.

David Mann – who was originally caught in Southampton – appeared before Portsmouth Crown Court, where he was sentenced in connection with three charges.

The 29 year old tried to smuggle in cannabis, cocaine and MDMA, valued at around £380,000.

His conviction follows an investigation by the South East Regional Organised Crime Unit in the UK.

Detective Constable Frank Cregan, from the Investigations team at SEROCU, said:

“This was a significant stop which resulted in a significant amount of drugs being taken off the street.

We know that David Mann was intending to travel back to the Channel Islands later that night where he would have then sold the drugs. This would have had a significant detrimental impact upon the community had he been successful.

We will continue to work with and support those forces within the South East Region to target those involved in serious organised criminality.”