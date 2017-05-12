Sark Scores High In Online Survey!

4,000 people have taken part in an online survey run by Sark Tourism. It was run between August 2016 and April 2017 and the outcome has been seen as very positive and insightful.

58% of respondents said they enjoyed a combination of the scenery and nature. The gentle pace of life and car free environment was a clear winner! The island is also very proud of the response to its hospitality, which was very positive.

There was quite a high return rate, with more than 36% of people having visited the island at least twice. However, the most exciting statistic and well answered question was ‘Is a stay on Sark good value for money?’. 95% said yes, and furthermore, 92% said their accommodation experience was excellent or very good.

When it came to recommending visiting Sark to a friend, the survey once again produced great results. Out of ten – with ten being very likely – 75% put down 10 and 21% ticked 9 or 8.

Meanwhile, Rough Guide has also cited Sark as a great place to visit. The guide has released a list of their top 35 travel experiences this month, with Sark coming in at number 11!

Senior Tourism Officer, Beth Owen, released this statement:

‘We can see that most people enjoy the freedom, the lack of traffic, the lack of population, the greenery, the scenery, the nature, and just generally our pace of life being more gentle.’