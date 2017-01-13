Sark Vineyards Closing

The Barclay Brothers have closed Sark Vineyards.

Their management company say they ‘fail to see any future in Sark or its economy’.

The closure has been blamed on last year’s decision to tax alcohol production in Sark which Sark Estate Management says will only impact on its vineyard and will ‘severely undermine the future of the business’.

The Vineyard has produced 28,000 bottles of wine to date and opened its doors in 2010.

The last batch of wine will be presented to buyers in Spring.

A spokesperson released the following statement on behalf of the business:

In response, Chief Pleas has released a statement, saying it’s sad to hear of any jobs that could be lost.

It says the production tax exists to protect customers, by making sure they can trust in a product that has been properly produced.