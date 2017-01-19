Sark’s Seigneur Accused Of Lying In Chief Pleas

Following yesterday’s Chief Pleas, the owners of the Sark Vineyards have accused the Seigneur of Sark, Major Christopher Beaumont of making factually false and deceitful statements. They also say he used parliamentary privilege to protect himself from legal actual.

The Seigneur spoke at the meeting, saying Sark hasn’t imposed a tax on alcohol production. The tax would only affect the vineyards. The Barclay Brother’s lawyer this is categorically not true.

In a statement released yesterday, the owners refer to the Regulation of Production of Alcoholic Products (Sark Law). In particular they refer to the second part of the law, which they say ‘expressly gives Sark the power to impose duty on alcohol produced under a licence granted under the first part of the law’

The statement released says it’s a barefaced lie to say there is no tax on alcohol production and it challenges the Seigneur to repeat his statement outside of Chief Pleas. Because he made his statement during Chief Pleas, the Seigneur is protected by parliamentary privilege.

The letter also says the Seigneur deceived those listening when he described a new tax as closing a loophole being used by some residents to avoid paying tax on the transfer of property. Following that it reiterates a common gripe from the Barclay Brothers, that Major Beaumont is a highly political figure and a feudal lord. It says Sark is not a democracy.

The Seigneur, Major Christopher Beaumont, reiterated his feelings in an interview with Island FM after yesterday’s Chief Pleas meeting.

He told us he doesn’t think Sark Estate Management has been honest.

‘They cited two particular topics as reasons for their withdrawing and as I said, I think they are completely untrue and designed to blame someone else.’