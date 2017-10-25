‘Save Beaucamps School’ Campaign Launched

A campaign group has been set up to save Les Beaucamps High School, even though there is not yet any direct threat to close it.

A Facebook page has been set up by parents worried about efforts to cut the number of States run secondary schools in Guernsey down to two.

The official proposals from the Committee for Education, Sport and Culture would see our three High Schools and the Grammar shrunk down to three all ability secondary schools if the States agree.

But there’s now an effort to have just two secondary schools, and parents at Les Beaucamps are worried that could mean their school closing.

A social media campaign has been launched with comments linking the suggested two secondary school model to other conversations about merging primary schools with one person saying Les Beaucamps could be repurposed to replace two or three of Guernsey’s primaries.

The Committee for Education, Sport and Culture has told Island FM it favours maintaining three 11-16 schools in line with previous States decisions and it understands parents’ concerns regarding the two-school model being suggested by other Deputies.

DEPUTY MEERVELD: ‘WE HOPE THE STATES WILL SUPPORT OUR PLANS’

As parents launch a campaign group to save Les Beaucamps High School, one Deputy agrees the battle for our schools is far from over.

Deputy Carl Meerveld, who is Deputy President of the Committee for Education, Sport and Culture, says he can understand why parents are worried.

With efforts to have a two secondary school model and informal discussions about merging primary schools taking place, Deputy Meerveld says it is a confusing time and he warns it may take some time to all be resolved:

“We sincerely hope that the States will support our very practical pragmatic plan from moving to a four to a three school non selective model, but there is a danger that this two school model will be a success, which would put everything back by a couple of years.”

What do you think? Have your say on this story on our Facebook page.