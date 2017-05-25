Savings Targets Forced On States Of Guernsey

Ambitious savings targets have been given to the States of Guernsey due to the forced reforms in the public sector. £26million of recurring savings must be found by 2021, as per the second phase of the Policy and Resources Plan.

We’ve been speaking to the President of P&R, Deputy Gavin St Pier. It’s been pointed out that the island’s financial burden is shared by the States and the public.

The target has to be met over the lifespan of the plan, not immediately – however, Deputy St Pier stresses that it must be met within that time frame.

Targets will be increased over the next few years, specifically during the years from 2018 to 2021.

The P&R President says cut backs will be expected in our biggest spending departments – Health and Social Care, Home Affairs and Education, Sport and Culture – as well as in other areas.

