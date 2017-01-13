Scam Targets Natwest Customers

Natwest customers are being targeted by a new scam.

Two people have already fallen victim to a fake text message claiming to be from the bank.

Detective Sarah-Jane Snowdon from Guernsey Police’s Financial Investigation Unit says there are many things to look out for:

“It’s targeted at customers who use the text message service. The content of the message suggests there may have been some activity on their account, which may be fraudulent.

Anyone concerned can contact Guernsey Police, but the main priority is to contact Natwest and Action Fraud UK to try and get the money back.”

If you have received a suspicious text, beginning in 033, please call the Natwest fraud team on 03453004350.

You can also report to Action Fraud UK.