Scammers Target Guernsey Callers

Guernsey Law Enforcement says fraudsters are targeting people locally, pretending to be from the UK’s HM Revenue & Customs.

Some people have reported getting messages telling them they are facing lawsuits.

Officers say they had reports of three cases during yesterday morning alone.

The scam is targeting landlines and the advice is that we should always hang up if we are suspicious.

If you have any concerns please call 755811 to report any suspicious behaviour.

You can also report any incidents to ‘ActionFraud’.