Scarecrow Festival Returns

Two special judges are taking part in this year’s Scarecrow Festival.

The annual event is back today and tomorrow for 2017, with a number of entries being assessed in Torteval.

Co-organiser, Sue Brooks, says it’s great to have His Excellency the Lieutenant-Governor and Lady Corder involved this year:

“It is their first time so I think they are looking forward to it. They are bringing their dog with them so they will have the chance to walk around the lanes and do some judging for us.”

Lots of preparations goes into putting the event on each year, however this week the organisers had been blighted by some adverse weather in the days leading up to it.

However a number of volunteers did lend a hand to make sure all the tents and other things were ready.

Josh Gabriel is live with Carolyn Le Maitre from the Scarecrow Festival from 10am until 12pm, so stay tuned to 104.7FM to get a flavour of what’s proved to be a popular event over the years.