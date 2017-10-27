Scaremongering Tactics Slammed By Deputy

One deputy accused of trying to derail the plans for reforming secondary education in Guernsey, says he and other colleagues just want to ensure the best education model available is selected for the island.

Deputy Richard Graham has hit back at members of the Committee for Education, Sport and Culture who say he and others who are pushing for more information on a two-school model are risking more years of delays and millions of pounds of tax payers money.

Deputy Graham, and others including Deputies Matt Fallaize, Mark Dorey and Rhian Tooley, have asked for research to be done into the benefits of creating two 11-18 schools, which would offer an inclusive educational syllabus up to A-level standard.

The Committee for Education, Sport and Culture is insisting its proposed three-school model is the best option and will ask the States of Guernsey to back those plans on the 13th December.

Deputy Graham says a fair debate should have all of the available options on the table – including any proposal which could ensure the best educational outcomes.

Members of the Committee for ESC have said bringing further proposals to the table now could create more uncertainty, with more years of delays and could cost many millions more pounds without guaranteeing any educational benefits.

The Deputy President of ESC has also warned creating a two-school secondary model could have wider repercussions for the primary sector, meaning some may close and be merged to create a much larger primary school on the Les Beaucamps High site if it is left empty.

Deputy Carl Meerveld says that is just one possible outcome.

Deputy Graham has hit back at those claims accusing the Committee for Education, Sport and Culture of scaremongering:

‘It’s very irresponsible of them. Whichever members of the Committee for Education, Sport and Culture are spreading these scare stories I think it’s extremely irresponsible of them to do so.

We really think they should argue their preferred model on the basis of evidence rather than scare stories. They’re not the only scare stories. We’ve had scare stories going out that two sixth forms would not be able to offer a worthwhile curriculum. That is absolute nonsense.

I do say to them – stop spreading these scare stories. If you’re confident in your model, defend it on it’s merits. Don’t defend it on the scare stories you’d like to spread about the alternative to it’.