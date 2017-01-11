Scheme Sees Pre-School Numbers Rise

More children have started going to pre-school since the States-funded scheme started last week.

The Committee for Education, Sport & Culture says just 5% of children due to start school in September – are not now attending preschool.

The ESC Committee have confirmed that back in September 2015, 610 children entered Reception classes – and 116 of them had not previously been to pre-school.

That fell to 12% or 64 out of 550 children in September last year.

Now, with nine months before the next cohort of school pupils enter their reception classes, ESC says just 31 of them are not going to pre-school at the moment.

The States funded scheme only started last week but the Committee says it’s pleased, although it understands some concerns which have been raised and they will be reviewed during the two term trial period.