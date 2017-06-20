School Children Sign Up To FCG EPIC Week

School children in Guernsey have been learning all about the FCG EPIC week. An assembly was held by its organisers at Castel Primary yesterday.

The EPIC week takes place from the 10 – 16 July this year and will raise money for Guernsey Mind and This is EPIC. People from across the island will be setting and taking part in their own challenges for the charities. Yesterday saw Philip Smith and Warren Mauger explain their own personal challenge to a group of young pupils.

Philip and Warren will be doing seven Ironman triathlons during the week. They’ll be joined by 80 people who have already signed up to the event and a number of primary schools will be challenging their pupils to their own mini five day challenges.

Warren says they’ve managed to sign up a lot of young people and there’ll be a lot of variety to the challenges:

‘I think we’ve got about 1,000 children on-board, all doing different stuff in their school. It’s brilliant because it really plugs into the work going on in schools around work mind-set. It’s all about setting yourself a big goal, trying to achieve it and not giving up.’

‘People are doing anything from a 3 mile walk a day, which for some people is a bit of a challenge, right the way up to a marathon a day, or cycling 100 miles a day.’

You can find more information and sign up yourself online.