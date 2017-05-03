School Preparing For Summit

Les Beaucamps High School is preparing to host this month’s Google Summit.

Google’s education partner is organising the event and chose the Guernsey centre as the location.

Education and Development Officer for Technology at Les Beaucamps, Lucy Whitham, says they are already getting excited.

She believes that by allowing the island to run the conference, that in itself is proof of the successes already being seen locally:

“We’ve got speakers and educators from America, Europe, the UK and Jersey coming to join us for a weekend of practice, learning, discussions and knowledge sharing.

It is a real testament of how hard our teachers have worked to be innovative, the success of our pupils and how we do learning here.”

Headteacher Sophie Roughsedge says the event ties in with Guernsey’s new Bigger Picture curriculum:

“We’ve got a new curriculum starting for the whole of Guernsey in September. We’re using that as a vehicle to embed new technologies right across the schools.

Our school has done a lot of work with Google, in changing the way we use technology in our work. I think this invitation is a thank you for that commitment.”

These students hope the lessons learnt from the event will benefit their studies: