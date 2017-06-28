Schools Warn Of Whooping Cough

Schools in Guernsey are urging teachers and parents to keep on the look out for symptoms of Whooping Cough. There has been a slight increase of cases discovered this year.

So far there has been 10 cases in 2017, this compares to 9 cases identified in the whole of 2016. We’re being reminded that vaccination is the best way to prevent infection; however, antibiotics can also be used. Childhood immunisation coverage in Guernsey is 96.1% which is above the international target.

We’re being asked to keep an eye out for the following symptoms:

Consultant Midwife, Alex Drew-Hawkins, released this statement:

“In Guernsey the pertussis vaccination is also offered as standard to all pregnant women over 20 weeks gestation, in line with Public Health England guidelines. This vaccination works by increasing the maternal antibody level; these antibodies cross the placenta and boost the infant’s immunity against pertussis until they commence their first dose of primary immunisations at two months of age. The vaccination is available free of charge and we currently have an uptake rate of 89% in pregnant women. Pregnant women over 20 weeks gestation who have not taken up this offer of vaccination are encouraged to book an appointment by contacting Loveridge Ward on 707377.”

If we have any concerns we can contact the Infection Prevention and Control Nurses at the Princess Elizabeth Hospital.