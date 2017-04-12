Scouts Appeal For Volunteers

One of Britain’s most famous organisations is on the look out for more help in the Bailiwick.

The Scouts has many members both here in the islands and further afield, but its struggling to meet demand.

In the Bailiwick, there are 34 people currently waiting for membership, in a group that’s becoming increasingly popular.

Commissioner, Nick Paluch, says there’s a great atmosphere at the moment, but they do need some extra volunteers:

“There’s actually a huge range of volunteer roles within our movement – and really we can find a role that suits any particular skills set.”

The appeal is now nationwide, with groups up and down the British Isles celebrating the Scouts popularity.

Leaders and members alike say the opportunities available and memories made will stay with them for life:

If you’re interested in volunteering with the Scouts, please click here for more information.