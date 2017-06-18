Scouts Congratulate Wayne Bulpitt
The UK Scout Association’s praised Wayne Bulpitt for his hard work, following the announcement of his CBE.
Mr Bulpitt is amongst a number of people from Guernsey who’ve been honoured by Her Majesty the Queen, for her official birthday.
In a special video posted on social media, Chief Scout, Bear Grylls, gave this kind tribute:
Mr Bulpitt works with a number of organisations locally, including the Community Foundation and the Dementia Friendly Group.
A number of people from the Bailiwick have also been recognised by Her Majesty the Queen, in her latest set of honours.