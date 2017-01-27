Scrutiny Comments On Alderney Health Review

There are deep concerns over the findings of the independent review of Alderney’s health and social care services. Guernsey’s Scrutiny Management Committee says a number of areas have been clearly identified as falling below acceptable standards.

It says a political plan of action is needed – with the support of both the committees for Health and Social Care and Policy and Resources, to make sure the various issues which have been raised are prioritised.

The Scrutiny Committee says the other two committees have both been inappropriately defensive when responding to the review which highlighted significant failures in Alderney’s health and social care.

Whatever action the two committees now take will be closely monitored to ensure improvements will be made.