Scrutiny Quizzing Home Affairs

The work of JESCC and plans for budget savings will be the focus of a public hearing.

The Scrutiny Management Committee is examining the work of colleagues in Home Affairs later this morning.

We’re invited to attend the event at St Martins Community Centre, however, States rules mean we’re not able to speak during the hearing.

The Home Affairs President, Deputy Mary Lowe, will be asked about the work of her board, alongside other officials.

It’s expected the Scrutiny board will focus on areas including the Marshall Report, the management of prison fencing at Les Nicolles and the work of the island’s emergency services.

The deputies on the board also want to hear from Home Affairs on their plans to make budget savings, as is being asked of all committees in the States.

The President of the Scrutiny Management Committee, Deputy Chris Green, said:

“This routine public hearing is our first opportunity to examine the progress being made by Committee for Home Affairs in this term and we will place particular emphasis on examining their plans for future budget savings, the implementation of the Marshall Report recommendations and the Committee’s management of projects such as the Prison fence and the implementation of JESCC.”

The hearing is due to begin at 10am and is likely to finish at around 12pm.