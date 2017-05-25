The Search For A Missing Person

In the fourth part of our Day In The Life series, we’ve been taking a closer look at what happens when someone goes missing in Guernsey.

When a person goes missing, it can be a very worrying and traumatic time for their loved ones.

It’s a situation often encountered by Guernsey Police, as they carry out a search operations with a number of other agencies.

For officers like PC Flatres, it can be a testing and difficult time, especially if you know anyone involved:

“You do just have to put your personal feelings aside, to try and get the best result as we need to provide that service. If you do need to talk to anyone, you’ve got your friends, family, supervisors and peers who can help you.”

When someone goes missing, a team’s placed into action to try and find them. It’s important to get straight to the job in hand.

Information is key to reaching a successful outcome – and officers have told me social media has transformed their chances of finding someone alive and well, as soon as possible.

Lots of us are now able to share posts from the force’s Facebook and Twitter pages – to make sure friends, family and colleagues are aware of what’s happening.

Guernsey Police’s DCI Phil Breban says the online world has transformed their investigations:

“It has got benefits in both ways – it most definitely helps when we have missing or vulnerable people that need our help. We can use technology to find out where they are, so we can provide them with help and support as soon as possible.”

