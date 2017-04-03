Seb Starts Season In Style

A Guernsey driver’s started his 2017 Ginetta Junior Championship campaign in style.

Sebastian Priaulx secured a victory at Brands Hatch in the second round of racing at the iconic circuit.

He was also finished in 4th place in the first round of competition in Kent.

The weekend’s results mean Priaulx leaves Brands Hatch as the early championship leader, heading into the second meeting of the season at Donington Park in Leicestershire over the Easter Weekend (15th/16th April).

Speaking afterwards, Seb said racing was tricky at times, but he was delighted to start his season so well:

“It’s been a fantastic weekend to start the season. The car has been perfect throughout and I can’t thank my engineer Jordan and the JHR Developments team enough. I felt really good in the car and qualifying showed that, I was delighted to get the double pole position.

The opening race was frustrating, but I could have very easily ended the race in the gravel so I’m pleased to have taken fourth. It was one of those races, but I put it behind me and focused on the second race.

I didn’t get the best of starts, but I got the position back quickly which was key. I cleared my head, focused on the road in front and brought the car home for the win. It’s a fantastic feeling for me and my family, and we can’t thank all my sponsors and partners enough. Roll on Donington Park!”