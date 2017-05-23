Second Phase Of P&R Plan Revealed

The second phase of Guernsey’s Policy and Resources plan is out – and it includes details about how the States of Guernsey intends to save more money, cut spending, raise extra revenue and which capital projects should be treated as a priority.

with details about the island’s suggested Medium Term Financial Plan and how the island’s finances will be handled over the next four years. The report is online at gov.gg with details about the island’s suggested Medium Term Financial Plan and how the island’s finances will be handled over the next four years.

The Policy and Respurces plan is aimed at creating a:

Strong, sustainable and growing economy

Sustainable public finances

Healthy community

Safe and secure place to live

Inclusion and social justice

Lifelong learning

Centre of excellence and innovation

Mature international identity

It aims to do this through bringing together all of the States of Guernsey’s work streams as a cohesive plan: Each committee – including the Policy & Resources Committee – has set out their own plan and priority of work to deliver those agreed outcomes. The committee plans are published as appendices to the over-arching plan.

The Medium Term Financial Plan which makes up part of the Policy and Resources Plan includes savings expectations of £26million a year within four years and revenue raising measures of £14million a year, also by 2021.

The second phase of the Policy and Resources Plan also outlines the priorities for the island’s capital projects over the coming years. This is essentially the larger developments or new services which require public funding:

The ultimate objective of the capital portfolio is to support the achievement of the vision set out in the Policy & Resource Plan and the delivery of the strategic objectives for the States through investment in infrastructure and systems.

Among the capital projects described as priorities for the next few years is the extension of Guernsey Airport’s runway, the refurbishment of Castle Cornet, and the re-profiling of the Princess Elizabeth Hospital.

The Education Estate Development will also be included once the committee for Education, Sport and Culture has outlined its plans for the future of the island’s secondary schools this summer.