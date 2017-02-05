Security Check Changes In Alderney ‘Unlikely’

We’re unlikely to see changes made to security at Alderney Airport anytime soon. A relaxation of the rules had been suggested after a similar move was made in Scotland.

Campbeltown Airport made history when one of its scheduled flights took off without the usual checks you’d expect in the British Isles. Since that happened some have called for the same approach in Alderney, however the airport’s bosses have dismissed those ideas.

In a joint statement, Guernsey and Alderney Airport have told Island FM the current arrangements, though not as strict as in Guernsey, are important to keeping planes secure.

They have said the rules are under constant revi ew, but any amendments are unlikely given the security threat facing Britain. You can read the full statement below:

‘Alderney Airport is not subject to the same level of checks as required at Guernsey Airport, but it remains appropriate for the security threat and risk profile of the Alderney operation.



Passengers travelling to Alderney from Guernsey or Southampton on scheduled commercial passenger flights are subject of full security screening as approved by the Department for Transports regulations and requirements.



Passengers travelling from Alderney are subject to a ‘light’ version of security that is at a level commensurate with the security threat and risk profile of the Alderney operation, but does mean that additional restrictions are applied when those passengers arrive elsewhere.



Security at both Airports is subject of constant review and is increased in periods of increased threats.’