Seigneur Denies Sark Is To Blame For Vineyards Closing

Sark’s Seigneur has poured scorn on the reasons given for the closure of the island’s vineyards.

He says it is not true that a new tax on alcohol production is being introduced which will only affect the Barclay Brothers’ business.

Sark Estate Management – which is owned by the Brecqhou residents – announced last week it is closing the vineyards, citing the new tax and other pressures on new businesses. The statement said the firm no longer sees any future ‘in Sark or its economy’.

Around 25 jobs are at risk with the closure of the vineyards and Chief Pleas has acknowledged the wider knock on effect of the closure on other aspects of Sark’s economy.

Addressing Chief Pleas this morning, Major Christopher Beaumont, spoke of his deep regret at the vineyards closing, saying he is in particular ‘saddened for the loss of employment’ and also the loss of the potential of this business.

Speaking further, Major Beaumont denied Sark has introduced a new tax on alcohol production which will only impact on the vineyards. He also says there is no plan to introduce such a tax. He described a new fee which will be due for a licence for producing alcohol in Sark. He described that as being a levy to ensure quality control on items for export.

Major Beaumont went on to discuss how Sark is actively trying to shut down tax loopholes. He said one such loophole exists to avoid paying Sark’s tax on the transfer of property. He says it is abused by businesses who can avoid paying that tax.

Focusing again on the vineyards, Major Beaumont said he always thought it would be difficult to make a profitable wine business in Sark. He said ‘the proof of the pudding would be in the tasting, but now we will never know’.