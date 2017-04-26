Same-Sex Marriage Could Be Legalised Today

Same sex marriage could be legalised in Guernsey today. Our Deputies will be meeting to cast the final vote, with the laws having been proposed by the Committee for Employment and Social Security.

A lot of work has gone into getting the legislation ready. The island’s LGBT community has been calling for change for years, and it is a welcome relief to see it so close to being passed.

For people like Guernsey born Jayne Ozanne, new laws would mean they could live their lives the way they want to:

‘I know full well growing up on the island, how difficult it was, back in the 80s and 90s, to be open about one’s sexuality. I think the island has come on leaps and bounds since then.’

Liberate is the equality charity at the centre of campaigning here. It’s Vice-Chair, Ellie Jones, expects today to be a landmark day in the island’s history, but says there’s still a lot of work left to be done:

‘There’s still a long way to go for things like rights for people who are having children. So we’ll be working on other things. It’s by no means the final step for what Liberate wants to do.’

Our reporter Jonny Freeman has put together this special report:

Politicians are due to begin their meeting at 9.30. It’ll open with a statement from Deputy Matt Fallaize on the proposed referendum for island wide voting.