Same Sex Marriage Now Legal

Same sex marriage is now legal in Guernsey, after the States approved the new law this morning.

Same sex marriage has been approved in Guernsey. Same sex couples will be able to marry from next week. — Island FM (@islandfm) April 26, 2017

The announcement was made in the Royal Court Chamber by the Bailiff, Sir Richard Collas, earlier:

A vote in favour of the paper from the Committee for Employment and Social Security had been expected.

The news has been welcomed by many politicians, including the island’s most senior politician, Deputy Gavin St Pier:

Historic day: equal marriage legislation just completed final stage such that same-sex marriages will be legal in Guernsey from 2 May 2017. — Gavin St Pier (@gavinstpier) April 26, 2017

Our reporter, Jonny Freeman, was in the States Chamber when the news was announced:

Same sex marriage legislation passed into law by Guernsey’s deputies. Some very happy members of @LiberateHQ here in the chamber! @islandfm — Jonny Freeman (@jfreeman_93) April 26, 2017

Today’s landmark move has been welcomed by the equality charity Liberate, who’ve campaigned for change for years.

Lauren McSwiggan is thrilled with the news and says a member of the group is offering help to anyone wanting to get married:

“You can get married from May 4th, but for people who’ve been waiting so long they want to plan it properly, so many are waiting until say September time. However, one of our friends is planning a Humanist wedding, so if anyone is interested please get in touch.”

The organisation is also appealing to other couples to come forward and let them know if they’re planning to be one of the first to tie the knot in the island:

We’d also like to hear from you! Contact us via our Facebook or Twitter pages, drop us an email to news@islandfm.com, or give the Newsroom a call on 01481 242000.