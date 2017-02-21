Same-Sex Marriage Could Begin In May

Same-sex marriages are set to begin in Guernsey in May.

The Committee for Employment & Social Security has announced its drafted two ordinances for consideration.

Proposals to bring in equal marriage have already been approved by deputies, but they still need the final sign off to be put into law.

The committee’s informed us its drafted two papers, which’ll be considered by the Legislation Review Panel next month.

It’s then expected to go before the States in April for debate, which if approved, would put the legislation into effect on the 2nd May.

That means couples here could get married as early as the 4th May, but that’s dependent on how the official process turns out.

Deputy Michelle Le Clerc, President of the Committee for Employment & Social Security said:

“People are keen to know when same-sex couples will be able to get married in Guernsey. We thought it important to share the information that we have, which is to the best of our knowledge and dependent on the timetable being met as explained.”

You can read the full update from the States of Guernsey here.

The news has been welcomed by the equality charity Liberate: