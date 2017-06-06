Shay Savident Passes Away

A young Guernsey boy who has been at the centre of a fundraising campaign has lost his fight for life.

It’s been announced that one year old Shay Savident passed away over the weekend.

The little boy’s parents launched a charity campaign earlier this year after their son was diagnosed with Neimann Pick Type A.

They wanted to raise awareness of the condition – which is very rare and only thought to affect one in 250,000 people.

Relatives and friends of Hanna Williams and Yhan Savident rallied around with fundraising efforts to give Shay a comfortable life.

The Facebook page, Shay’s Charity Row, announced his death this morning, saying everyone’s thoughts are with his parents and saying that Shay had a ‘profound effect on the community:

Shay’s family have also confirmed that their charity row challenge will go ahead, as they want to carry on the work they have already started.