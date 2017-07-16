Shay’s Relatives Row In His Memory

Shay Savident’s relatives are rowing from Carteret to Guernsey in his memory.

They started training before the one-year-old passed away from Niemann Pick Type A last month.

Shay’s Great Uncle, Jay Williams, says they will all be thinking of him today.

He’s hoping they’ll get a big welcome home this evening.

“We have to leave Carteret at about midday for the tides,” he says.

“We’re going to be finishing in Havelet Bay.

“If we can get some people down there to cheer us in and even help us up the slipway, I think we’re going to need a little bit of help getting up there with the boat.”

You can track their progress on the Digimap website. The boat is named KJ.