Sheep Racing In Sark

The iconic sheep race returns to Sark today.

There will be seven heats, and a beer tent for those braving the possible showers.

Organiser, Pauline Malinson, says it will be a very busy weekend.

” Very, very silly it is. We get a lot of people over from Guernsey, a lot of people staying the weekend. We would expected to see more than a thousand people on the field.”

Gates open at midday.

There is also a carnival being held in the same field tomorrow.