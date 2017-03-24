Sheet Seeks To Address Population Concerns

A paper’s been published to help dispel some concerns surrounding the new population laws and open market housing.

The Home Affairs and Environment and Infrastructure Committees are keen to address any concerns we might have, however some politicians remain skeptical.

The States believes the online document will ease any worries some of us might have, as businesses and employees prepare for the changes, which come into effect next month.

Info has been published to address misunderstandings around the new Pop Management system and Open Market register. https://t.co/TbJiBKeShr — States of Guernsey (@Govgg) March 23, 2017

We’re told population levels won’t go ‘through the roof’ – and that the Housing Control law is being changed as the island’s different to when it was originally introduced.

Some companies have said they feel it’ll be more difficult to trade and employ in the island – but the States doesn’t believe that’s true.

The document’s publication comes admist a number of email from Deputy Peter Roffey, who still remains particularly concerned about the legislation’s impact on young people from Alderney looking to move to Guernsey.

The South East politician has been in regular contact with the President of the Committee for Home Affairs, Deputy Mary Lowe, regarding the issue for recent weeks.

He’s thanked the Committee for its response, but says he still has a number of questions on the laws, including how people in Sark will be affected once the legislation comes into effect next month.