Shoebox Preparations Underway

Lots of us are busy getting our Christmas shoeboxes ready, to give to the annual Rotary appeal.

This year the collections are taking place between the 28th October and 4th November, but already many school pupils have been handing their boxes in.

The collection point for this year’s appeal is at Cirrus House in Garenne Industrial Park in St Sampsons.

There are many things you can include in the boxes, but there are some things which you can’t. Take a look at the leaflet below for more information.

Co-ordinator, Hannah Laidlow, says it’s a great way to help people in need:

“The scheme is all about taking boxes containing lots of Christmas related things to children in disadvantaged countries. Items include scarfs, hats and little toys and games.

“We sort boxes for babies, 3-5, 6-9, 10-12 and then early teenagers. Last year we collected 4,368 boxes, which broke all records. This year we hope to achieve the same or even beat that total.”

Anyone wanting a leaflet or more details can phone Liz on 07781 492882.