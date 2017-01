Six Arrested On New Year’s Eve

Six people were arrested as Guernsey celebrated the beginning of 2017.

Three were arrested on suspicion of assault, while two were detained for being drunk in a public place.

One person was also held for disorderly behaviour.

A police spokesperson says that enquiries for all cases are still ongoing, with the suspects due to appear before Guernsey’s Magistrate’s Court over the coming days.

None of those arrested on New Year’s Eve remain in custody.