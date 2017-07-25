Skin Cancer Nearly 1/2 Of All GSY Cancers

The Channel Islands Cancer Report has now been released. The document highlights the most prevalent cancers and the distribution therein within the population.

An average of 691 cancers have been recorded in the Bailiwick between 2010 and 2014. We can also see that 45% of these cancers were for non-melanoma skin cancer. If we compare the results to similar studies in the UK we can find no significant difference.

If we break down the figures we can see that incidence and mortality rates are far higher in men than women. However, there has been a significant increase in female mortality and incident rates compared to a similar report undertaken 15 years ago.

Other commonly registered cancers include; prostate, breast and lung cancer. Roughly 46 new cases of lung cancer are documented every year and this has been seen as quite high compared to the UK. 86% of cases are thought to be due to smoking.

You can read the full report online.

Health Improvement Practitioner for Cancer Prevention, Mrs Diane Mathews, released the following statement:

“Cancer Research UK believe that 4 out of 10 cases of cancer could be prevented through

improved diet and lifestyle choices. The main risk factors for cancer are smoking, being

overweight, a diet low in vegetables and fruit, drinking alcohol and UV exposure (sunlight or

sun beds).”

The Acting Director of Public Health/ Medical Officer of Health, Dr Nicola Brink, also released a statement following the publication of the results:

“We welcome the publication of this report as it allows us to benchmark our cancer rates

and deaths against comparable jurisdictions.

This report presents us with some important messages. Skin cancer rates are higher in the

Bailiwick than in the South West of England and England as a whole. We currently have

campaigns to raise awareness on safe sun exposure. This is particularly important over the

summer and I would encourage islanders to enjoy the sun safely using a combination of

shade (by spending time in the shade, particularly between 11am and 3pm), sunscreen and

clothing.

The Bailiwick currently has strategies to tackle smoking, excess alcohol consumption and

obesity, all of which are recognised risk factors for certain cancers. We need to continue to

focus on these areas where lifestyle choices result in avoidable cancer deaths.”