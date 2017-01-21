Slots For Charity Spinathon Available

A charity spinathon this time next week is raising money for the Guernsey Post Natal Depression Support Group.

It’s the third year in a row Lyndsay Simon has organised the event at Beau Sejour – this time it’s raising money for the Guernsey Post Natal Depression Support Group.

There are still some slots left for the event on Saturday 28th January. If you take part you can do anything from one hour to six.

If you want to get involved please call Lyndsay on 07781 109383, or you can go to the Facebook group here.