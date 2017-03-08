Smokers Urged To Quit The Habit

People are raising awareness of the dangers of smoking today.

National ‘No Smoking Day’ will see people in Guernsey encouraged to give up the habit.

The Health Promotion Unit and Quitline will be in the OSA Pop-Up Shop today offering advice.

Alternatively you can also call Quitline on 233170 to speak to advisers who will be able to answer any questions you might have.

Tom Cheshire from the Unit says there is a lot of great support available for those who feel they need it:

“It’s the day that people can say ‘right, that’s the day I’m going to give up smoking’. That’s more likely to happen with support though.

People giving up smoking is one of the best things they can do for their health. We’re hoping we get a good uptake of people this year.”