Social Media And Policing

Police officers in Guernsey say social media is playing a big part in their investigations – but it can also cause problems.

Those comments come as we’ve been finding out more about the role the online world plays, in the latest stage of our Day In The Life series.

More of us are sharing appeals for information on Facebook and Twitter, but some do use groups and pages to report incidents.

PC Asa Flatres says online appeals have transformed the way they work.

He says they have had a lot of success, thanks to members of the public either sharing posts or contacting friends and family online, however he’s admitted they have encountered problems on social media too:

“If anyone does have any information, we always urge them to get in touch. Even if you have the smallest details, it could be the missing links we need in our enquiries.”

During his patrols with our reporter Jonny Freeman, PC Flatres also described the importance of having a community presence, to reassure the public:

From a higher level in Guernsey Police, Detective Chief Inspector, Phil Breban, has told Island FM he also believes the public’s is vital in their enquiries.

He says it is important there is a right balance between help from the public and allowing officers to do their work:

“Police are here to help. That is our primary goal – to help protect and serve the public and we want to work with them, not against them. We couldn’t work without them.

We all want to live in a safe and crime-free environment, so that’s we strive to achieve.”

