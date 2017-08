The South Show Returns!

The South Show gets underway in St Martins today! The annual event will showcase a number of seasonal stalls and special performances.

There’ll be; face painting, bric-a-brac, home baking, preserves and wine. The judging of the exhibits will take place between 10am and 12.30pm in the Professor Shaw Community Centre.

You can read more about the day on their website.

Our reporter, Jonny Freeman, has put together this special report: