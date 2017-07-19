Spaces On Hospital Lane Could Go

Some parking spaces may be removed from Hospital Lane.

The measure is to improve pedestrian safety with an expected increase in the number of visitors to Edward T Wheadon House now more States services are based there.

Three of the remaining parking spaces could be reserved for callers to Wheadon House between 8.30am and 4.30pm on weekdays if the plans are approved.

Cycle racks and a disabled parking space could be installed instead.

Anyone wishing to comment on the proposals should do so either via email to traffic@gov.gg or in writing to the Licensing and Operations Manager, Traffic & Highway Services, P O Box 145, Bulwer Avenue, St Sampson’s, GY2 4LR, by Tuesday 25th July 2017.

