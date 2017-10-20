Specsavers Founder Receives National Award

Dame Mary Perkins has received a national lifetime achievement award.

Dame Mary, who set up Specsavers with her husband Doug in 1984, was honoured with the accolade at the recent EY Entrepreneur Of The Year UK Awards in London.

The award recognises her role in building the world’s largest privately-owned optical retailer and also her contribution to inspiring the next generation of female entrepreneurs.

Dame Mary Perkins said:

“It was such an honour to receive the EY Lifetime Achievement Award. Doug and I started an optical business as soon as we qualified from Cardiff University, at a time when glasses were very expensive, which prevented people from seeking advice about their eye health.

“Since then we have stuck to our vision and values and our unique joint venture partnership is a cornerstone of our success.

“All entrepreneurs, including those who also received awards at the event, are the back bone of the success of the UK and they put the Great into Great Britain.”