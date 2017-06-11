Specsavers Founder Supports ABO

The recently formed Alderney Bird Observatory has received support from a renowned businesswoman.

Specsavers’ co-founder, Dame Mary Perkins, has met with staff and volunteers in her role as the charity’s patron. She was joined by author Simon Barnes, who is the Honorary President of the ABO:

It was set up to better understand the migration patterns of birds off the French coast and in the Channel Islands.

Dame Mary Perkins, Patron, said:

“To have the facilities, together with the expertise in Alderney, certainly puts the ABO in a good position to attract many birdwatching enthusiasts, and ringers, to this special island. I am proud to be a patron and will encourage further developments for the Nunnery.

In the busy digital world many of us inhabit, it requires the calm, beauty of Alderney to clear the mind, as I found, taking the time to quietly observe the many species of birds.”

Simon Barnes, Honorary President, said:

“The Alderney Bird Observatory is a thrilling new adventure. The more we learn about birds, the more we can do to save them. The ABO is a good thing for Alderney, for birds, for science and for conservation, and

I can’t say how pleased I am to be involved with it. Alderney is one of those rare, special paces.—and it can teach Britain and the world a thing or two about the right way to value nature.”