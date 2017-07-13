Specsavers Founders Awarded Degrees

The founders of Specsavers have been given special degrees.

Dame Mary Perkins and Doug Perkins were each awarded an Honourary Doctorate of Science last week, at Glasgow Caledonian University.

They joined lots of other students at a graduation ceremony in the city on Wednesday 5th July.

Dame Mary Perkins said:

“The University for the common good hits home with me. It’s all about helping others to be the best that they can be. We started our own business straight out of university as soon as we were registered, and we had people working for us, but it was impossible to say then that we could have imagined how far the business would develop.

If you’re an optics student, you are walking straight into a really good job. There is a great shortage of optics students. We employ a lot of GCU students and we are always looking for more.”