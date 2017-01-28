‘Spinathon’ For Post-Natal Depression Sufferers

A ‘spinathon’ today will raise money for the Guernsey Post-natal Depression Support Group.

Groups of people will be spinning for anything from one to six hours at Beau Sejour.

Organiser Lyndsay Simon says the event has proven popular in the past.

“In previous years I’ve raised quite a lot of money, so I’d like to say even £1,000 would be great,” she says.

“I think, looking at current estimates of figures, I’m hoping it’s going to be more than that, so £2,000 would be brilliant.”

Lyndsay has been told she was in the top 5% of fundraisers on Justgiving last year.