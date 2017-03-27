Sports Guernsey Fund Concerns

Concerns have been raised about how funds are allocated to sports in the island. The Guernsey Sports Commission raised a number of wor ries in its annual report.

The Commission is currently not involved in the decision making process, with the Commerce and Employment Board and the Culture and Leisure Board allocating funds where they see fit. The Sports Guernsey Fund is run by three politicians, who the Committee says have no detailed knowledge of Guernsey sport.

There was also a 50% drop in the number of applications for local sports events. The Commission says this is most likely down to stringent criteria putting sports off. The fifteen sports who did apply received a total of £17,350.

We spoke to Chief Executive of the Commission last week. David Harry told our reporter, Matthew Leach, that change is desperately needed: