Spring Walking Festival Continues

We’ve got one more weekend to try out some of the Bailiwick’s finest Spring walks.

The annual festival’s seen lots of walkers guided round numerous areas, as part of the project run by Visit Guernsey.

Guide, Margaret Murphy, says there’s so much we can find out whilst we’re out and about:

“Guernsey’s got a wonderful history – and it is so great to know about our history and heritage. I’m Guernsey born, so I really enjoy telling people about what’s happened here before, as well as having the chance to show off the beauty of the various areas across the island and the Bailiwick as a whole.”

She says they see a variety of people coming along to their events:

“Whilst in Spring you have more visitors, a lot of the locals come along too, which is great to see. They learn things they never knew existed, in that particular area.”

Our reporter Jonny Freeman joined Margaret on a walk around Delancey Park.

You can hear his special report below, in which Margaret talks him through some interesting points of history:

