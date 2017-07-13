St James Clock To Be Repaired

The clock on St James will soon show the right time, for the first time in a decade!

It’s been taken down by visiting expert, Dave Clark, from the Cumbria Clock Company who is taking it back to the UK to fix at a factory in the Lake District.

He says it is quite a special piece so should be brought back to its former glory:

“We’ll look at all the various repairs which need to be done, carry out all of the work on it and then it is due to come back in September.

We’re putting it the clock back as it was. It’s of good value, from London, dating back to 1868.”

Mr Clark believes it’s about time the clock was fixed – and he’s pleased it’s not being replaced by an electrical clock:

“They were put there to tell people the time – and that is what they should be doing.

There are a lot of them in the not the greatest condition, so we try and bring them back to good condition to bring them back to what they were.

The beauty of this one is that it will be put back as a hand wound clock again, so there will be no electrics involved. It’ll require it to be physically wound round again.”