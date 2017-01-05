St John Has A Busy Start To 2017

A busy start to 2017 has seen St John Emergency Ambulance Service bring in off-duty staff.

Tuesday this week was a particularly busy day for the service, as it dealt with 30 emergency calls. Nine of these were considered ‘potentially life-threatening’. This is double the usual amount of calls for a 24 hour period.

Four off-duty staff were called in to help and ten routine transfers of patients took place.

Chest pain, breathing difficulties and fits made up a variety of situations that needed to be dealt with. There were also a number of calls for assistance from elderly people who had fallen.

Paramedics also responded to a minor incident with a cyclist at Perelle and to a visitor to the island who’d gotten himself injured after jumping into Havelet Bay.