The St PP Christmas Lights Will Return

£35,000 has been raised for the St Peter Port Christmas Lights this year. This is the minimum the island needed to raise to put up the popular decorations.

However, £3,000 is still needed to replace the lights in the arcade.

Chair of the St Peter Port christmas lights charity, Jacquie Robin says our help is still needed:

She says the support has been overwhelming:

Head to ‘christmaslights.gg’ if you want to support the appeal.