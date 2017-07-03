Staff Strike Threat At Les Beaucamps

There could be a staff strike at Les Beaucamps High School next week.

The States’ Deputy Industrial Disputes Officer has been called in to try and resolve the row which we’ve been told is based on a ‘culture of fear’ under the school’s current management.

A meeting has been called for this week involving the staff, their managers and the union the NASUWT to try and stop a strike happening.

Teachers are saying they’ll walk out next Tuesday and Thursday if the strike goes ahead.

The statement below is from the Deputy Industrial Disputes Officer: